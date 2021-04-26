Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

