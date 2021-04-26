Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.