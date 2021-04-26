Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

EWTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Cricut has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cricut Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.