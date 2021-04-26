Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

EWTX opened at $27.54 on Monday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

