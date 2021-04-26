Critical Survey: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09% Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.67%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 28.18 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -102.70 Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 18.70 -$159.61 million N/A N/A

Kingsoft Cloud has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

