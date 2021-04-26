Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$97.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

