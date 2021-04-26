CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

