CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares were up 7.3% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 5,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $764.88 million, a PE ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
