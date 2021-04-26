Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

