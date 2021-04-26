Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $203.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

