Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $268.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.