CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 33,027 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,785. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.22 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

