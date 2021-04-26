CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.05. 47,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,906 shares of company stock valued at $68,671,918. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

