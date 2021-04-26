Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.84. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

