Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,293,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.