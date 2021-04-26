Crown Market Capitalization Tops $4.59 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $20,233.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,917.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $861.20 or 0.01597241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00496777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001685 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,054,805 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

