Crowns (CWS) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $18.80 or 0.00035305 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,054 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.