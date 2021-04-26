Crust Reaches Market Cap of $178.57 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Crust has a market capitalization of $178.57 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $103.46 or 0.00192676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

