Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $178.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

