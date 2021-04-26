CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $85,186.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

