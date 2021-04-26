Cryptobuyer Market Cap Hits $585,963.19 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $585,963.19 and approximately $202.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.