CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $841,582.86 and $1,705.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00284245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.00993008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00720599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,794.39 or 0.99979943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.