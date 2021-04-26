CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $54.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

