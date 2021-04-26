CryptoPing Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $229.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.00994981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00732331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.81 or 0.99967322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

