CryptoSoul Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $609,965.71 and approximately $2,495.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00313842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

