CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Sells $1,771,973.64 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSX stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

