Cummins (CMI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

4/19/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $315.00.

3/16/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $315.00.

3/10/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/2/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMI stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,090. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 12.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.