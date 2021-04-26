Curecoin Price Tops $0.14 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $3.51 million and $7,891.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00453706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,993,038 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

