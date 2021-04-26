CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.37 on Monday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.