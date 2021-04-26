Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $126.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

