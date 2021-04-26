Curve DAO Token Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $719.10 million and $254.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

