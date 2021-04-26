CUTcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $32.80 million and approximately $692.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00309871 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025018 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,220,911 coins and its circulating supply is 135,220,911 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.