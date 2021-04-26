Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.98 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.