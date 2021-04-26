CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

