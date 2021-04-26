CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

UAN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.