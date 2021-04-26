CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. 34,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

