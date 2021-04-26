CWV Chain Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $18,287.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

