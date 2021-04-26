CWV Chain Price Down 8.4% This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $18,287.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.