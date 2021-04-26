Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 8,145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

