D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 6818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

