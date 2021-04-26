DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.40 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

