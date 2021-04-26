DA Davidson Comments on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

