DA Davidson Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.38 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

