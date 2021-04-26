DAD (DAD) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DAD has a total market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

