DAEX (DAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,981.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $15,981.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00747520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.72 or 0.07419234 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

