Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.25 ($94.41).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.89. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

