Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.25 ($94.41).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.89. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.