Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.25 ($94.41).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.71 and its 200-day moving average is €60.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

