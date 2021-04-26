Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.95. 19,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

