Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.95. 19,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

